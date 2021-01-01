Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600KF or Core i5 9400F: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 9600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1316 vs 1062 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +10%
2653
Core i5 9400F
2419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +12%
2834
Core i5 9400F
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +13%
11009
Core i5 9400F
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +24%
1326
Core i5 9400F
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +40%
6148
Core i5 9400F
4393

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600KF and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 January 7, 2019
Launch price 269 USD 189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9600KF i5-9400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600KF official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i5 9600KF?
