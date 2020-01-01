Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 9500F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 3 GHz i5 9500F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +4%
2858
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +6%
11066
10424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +2%
1208
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +2%
5367
5276
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|269 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-9500F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9500F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3