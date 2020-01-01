Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 9600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 3.1 GHz i5 9600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2783
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10849
10717
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +8%
1190
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5331
5262
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|269 USD
|224 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-9600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
