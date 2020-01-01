Intel Core i5 9600T vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 9600T against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
476
Core i5 10600 +161%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2556
Core i5 10600 +126%
5776
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600T
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600T official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
