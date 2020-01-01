Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +23%
446
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +1%
1506
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +21%
2448
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Ryzen 5 3500U +1%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +22%
753
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +5%
2858
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U