Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +22%
446
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Ryzen 5 3550H +13%
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +16%
2448
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Ryzen 5 3550H +15%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +38%
753
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +54%
2858
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
