Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Ryzen 5 4600U +7%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Ryzen 5 4600U +76%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Ryzen 5 4600U +2%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Ryzen 5 4600U +105%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Ryzen 5 4600U +45%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Ryzen 5 4600U +88%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 10510U
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i7 10510U
- Ryzen 7 4800U or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 4600U