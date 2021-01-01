Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i7 10510U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1340 vs 1042 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1216
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
4284
Ryzen 5 5600H +133%
9980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2397
Ryzen 5 5600H +26%
3032
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
7014
Ryzen 5 5600H +153%
17755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1048
Ryzen 5 5600H +29%
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
3319
Ryzen 5 5600H +82%
6051

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10510U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10510U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 10510U
3. Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
6. Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский