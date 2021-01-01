Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i7 10510U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1058 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1223
Ryzen 5 5600U +13%
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
4244
Ryzen 5 5600U +80%
7635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2409
Ryzen 5 5600U +27%
3063
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
6919
Ryzen 5 5600U +134%
16184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1073
Ryzen 5 5600U +28%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
3221
Ryzen 5 5600U +61%
5172

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10510U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10510U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 10510U?
