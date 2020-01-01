Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +23%
445
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +5%
1499
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +42%
2401
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +6%
6995
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +6%
747
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +27%
2842
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
