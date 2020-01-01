Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.02 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1506
Ryzen 7 3700X +226%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2448
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
7103
Ryzen 7 3700X +227%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2858
Ryzen 7 3700X +202%
8633

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10510U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10510U?
