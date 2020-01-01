Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Ryzen 7 4800HS +179%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Ryzen 7 4800HS +8%
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Ryzen 7 4800HS +168%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Ryzen 7 4800HS +60%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Ryzen 7 4800HS +172%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
