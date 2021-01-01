Intel Core i7 10510U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1042 points
- Around 26.59 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
Apple M1 +27%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4284
Apple M1 +84%
7865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Apple M1 +58%
3789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7014
Apple M1 +116%
15172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Apple M1 +69%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3319
Apple M1 +137%
7851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
