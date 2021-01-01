Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 10510U
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1042 points
  • Around 26.59 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1216
Apple M1 +27%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
4284
Apple M1 +84%
7865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2397
Apple M1 +58%
3789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
7014
Apple M1 +116%
15172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1048
Apple M1 +69%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
3319
Apple M1 +137%
7851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 21, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-10510U -
Socket BGA-1528 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10510U
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +584%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 10510U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i7 10510U
3. Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i7 10510U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 10510U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i7 10510U
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Apple M1
7. Intel Core i7 9750H and Apple M1
8. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Apple M1
10. Intel Core i9 9880H and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский