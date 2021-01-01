Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 10510U
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Around 367.94 GB/s (883%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1042 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1216
M1 Max +28%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
4284
M1 Max +195%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1048
M1 Max +72%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
3319
M1 Max +286%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 21, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i7-10510U -
Socket BGA-1528 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 4096
TMUs 24 256
ROPs 3 128
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10510U
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Max +2637%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 10510U
3. Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Apple M1 Max
8. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Max
9. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1 Max
10. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1 Max

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский