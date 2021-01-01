Intel Core i7 10510U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 163.14 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1042 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
M1 Pro +27%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4284
M1 Pro +188%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
M1 Pro +69%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3319
M1 Pro +285%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1