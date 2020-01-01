Intel Core i7 10510U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +139%
2448
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +460%
7103
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +70%
753
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +234%
2858
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10710U or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i3 7020U or Intel Celeron 4205U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U or Intel Celeron 4205U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Intel Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Celeron 4205U