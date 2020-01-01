Intel Core i7 10510U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +130%
2448
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +379%
7103
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +80%
753
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +277%
2858
759
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
