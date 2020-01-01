Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs Celeron N4000

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +130%
2448
Celeron N4000
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +379%
7103
Celeron N4000
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +277%
2858
Celeron N4000
759

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 December 11, 2017
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake
Model number i7-10510U N4000
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Core i7 10510U?
