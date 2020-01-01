Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +9%
446
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +58%
1506
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +6%
2448
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +33%
7103
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i3 1005G1 +29%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +50%
2858
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1