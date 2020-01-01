Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +10%
446
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +97%
1506
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +3%
2448
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +74%
7103
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i3 10110U +17%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +61%
2858
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
