Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 987 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10510U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10510U and Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 10510U and Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Core i7 10510U and Core i7 1165G7
4. Core i7 10510U and Ryzen 7 4800U
5. Core i7 10510U and Core i7 10710U
6. Core i3 1115G4 and Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i5 8250U
8. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i5 1035G7
9. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i3 10110U
10. Core i3 1115G4 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский