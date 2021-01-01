Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 1059 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1191
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2369
Core i3 1125G4 +7%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6792
Core i3 1125G4 +36%
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1045
Core i3 1125G4 +13%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3088
Core i3 1125G4 +33%
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
