Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 7100U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +116%
445
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +238%
1499
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +74%
2401
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +158%
6995
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +25%
747
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +110%
2842
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1