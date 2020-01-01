Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +29%
445
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +94%
1499
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +26%
2401
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +94%
6995
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Core i3 8130U +4%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +78%
2842
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
