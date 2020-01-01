Intel Core i7 10510U vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +4%
2401
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +12%
6995
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +7%
747
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +80%
2842
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 8300 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 8300 vs Intel Core i3 8350K