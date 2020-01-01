Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +6%
446
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +16%
1506
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +8%
2448
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +9%
7103
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 10210U +39%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Core i5 10210U +8%
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
