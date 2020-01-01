Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 8.33 GB/s (25%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +15%
2448
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +43%
7103
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 10210Y +30%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +7%
2858
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1
