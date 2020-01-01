Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 1030G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 1030G7 +43%
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
2860
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-1030G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
