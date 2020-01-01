Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Core i5 1030G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 1030G7

Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Intel Core i5 1030G7
Intel Core i5 1030G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030G7 and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 1030G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-10510U i5-1030G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 0.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1030G7 or i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский