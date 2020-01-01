Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +27%
446
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +75%
1506
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +45%
2448
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +31%
7103
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 1030NG7 +47%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +5%
2858
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and i5 1030NG7