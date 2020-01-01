Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10600K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i5 10600K +12%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Core i5 10600K +144%
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Core i5 10600K +20%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Core i5 10600K +107%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 10600K +77%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Core i5 10600K +143%
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
