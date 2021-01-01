Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 987 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
439
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1487
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2408
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i5 1130G7 +31%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2718
Core i5 1130G7 +54%
4177
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1