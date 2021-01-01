Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1042 points
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 11400H +43%
1743
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4284
Core i5 11400H +122%
9499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Core i5 11400H +29%
3089
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7014
Core i5 11400H +128%
15976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Core i5 11400H +35%
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3319
Core i5 11400H +78%
5899
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
