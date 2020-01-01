Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 81% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Around 16.06 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +80%
446
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +157%
1506
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +59%
2448
1540
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +184%
7103
2498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +20%
753
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +125%
2858
1268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
