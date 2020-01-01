Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +23%
2401
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +39%
6995
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Core i5 7300HQ +18%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +2%
2842
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
