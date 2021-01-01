Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 8350U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 999 vs 901 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1526
Core i5 8350U +3%
1572
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +17%
2444
2083
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U +12%
7053
6307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +10%
1001
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2961
Core i5 8350U +2%
3016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1