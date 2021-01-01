Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Core i5 8365U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 8365U

Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Intel Core i5 8365U
Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i5 8365U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8365U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8365U and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 8365U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 April 16, 2019
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-10510U i5-8365U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Core i5 8365U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

