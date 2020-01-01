Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Core i5 9300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 9300H

Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Intel Core i5 9300H
Intel Core i5 9300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
1506
Core i5 9300H +22%
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
7103
Core i5 9300H +14%
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2858
Core i5 9300H +13%
3238

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10510U i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300H or i7 10510U?
EnglishРусский