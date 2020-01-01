Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510U or Core i5 9400T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 9400T

Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i7 10510U
VS
Intel Core i5 9400T
Intel Core i5 9400T

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400T and 10510U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 9400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +17%
2448
Core i5 9400T
2095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
7103
Core i5 9400T +12%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10510U
2858
Core i5 9400T +26%
3609

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 9400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10510U i5-9400T
Socket BGA-1528 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510U official page Intel Core i5 9400T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400T or i7 10510U?
