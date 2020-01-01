Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 9400T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 9400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510U +17%
2448
2095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7103
Core i5 9400T +12%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Core i5 9400T +18%
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Core i5 9400T +26%
3609
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10510U
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 9400T and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400T and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 9400T and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 9400T and AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE