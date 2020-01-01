Intel Core i7 10510Y vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10510Y against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510Y
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10510Y +9%
1063
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2484
Core i5 10210Y +7%
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10510Y
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10510Y official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.1
