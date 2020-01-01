Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10510Y or Core i5 10210Y: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10510Y vs i5 10210Y

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10510Y against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510Y
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y Amber Lake Y
Model number i7-10510Y i5-10210Y
Socket BGA-1377 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 7 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s 33.33 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10510Y official page Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1 SSE4.1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10210Y or i7 10510Y?
