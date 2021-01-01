Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 9 vs 25 Watt
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1221 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
n/a
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +36%
1203
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2243
Ryzen 3 5400U +62%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
