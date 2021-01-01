Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 9 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1221 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Ryzen 5 5600HS +14%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2243
Ryzen 5 5600HS +161%
5847
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
