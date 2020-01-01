Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Ryzen 7 4800HS +12%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1549
Ryzen 7 4800HS +172%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 7 4800HS +3%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258
Ryzen 7 4800HS +245%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
