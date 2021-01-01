Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1221 vs 1056 points
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i5 1030NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +25%
441
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +80%
1522
845
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1740
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +17%
1234
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2249
Core i5 1030NG7 +17%
2624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
