Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i5 1038NG7 +1%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1522
Core i5 1038NG7 +31%
1998
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9532
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +9%
1234
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2249
Core i5 1038NG7 +89%
4243
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
