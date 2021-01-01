Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060G7 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 1060G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060G7 and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1060G7 i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 1060G7?
