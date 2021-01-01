Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i5 1135G7 +14%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1491
Core i5 1135G7 +32%
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 1135G7 +8%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2243
Core i5 1135G7 +92%
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
