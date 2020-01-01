Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060G7 or Core i5 8257U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i5 8257U

Intel Core i7 1060G7
Intel Core i7 1060G7
VS
Intel Core i5 8257U
Intel Core i5 8257U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8257U and 1060G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060G7
2258
Core i5 8257U +71%
3857

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060G7 and i5 8257U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 July 9, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1060G7 i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Multiplier 10x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

