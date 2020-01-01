Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i7 1060G7 against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +12%
441
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1549
Core i5 8257U +3%
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060G7 +25%
1170
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258
Core i5 8257U +71%
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060G7
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
