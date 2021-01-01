Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 10 vs 25 Watt
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1156 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6189
Ryzen 3 5400U +97%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +28%
1137
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3139
Ryzen 3 5400U +16%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
