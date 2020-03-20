Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +24%
441
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +7%
1560
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Ryzen 5 3500U +5%
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6154
Ryzen 5 3500U +15%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +72%
1064
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2390
Ryzen 5 3500U +11%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
