Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 81% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 10 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1342 vs 1174 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 5 5600H +22%
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4315
Ryzen 5 5600H +130%
9917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Ryzen 5 5600H +52%
2956
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7247
Ryzen 5 5600H +136%
17087
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 5 5600H +14%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3148
Ryzen 5 5600H +82%
5731
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
