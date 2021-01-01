Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060NG7 or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1060NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 20, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Zen 3
Model number i7-1060NG7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1060NG7
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

