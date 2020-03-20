Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Ryzen 7 4800U +8%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Ryzen 7 4800U +97%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Ryzen 7 4800U +37%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Ryzen 7 4800U +174%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +53%
1076
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Ryzen 7 4800U +96%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
